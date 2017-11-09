McCabe Named OVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The former Mt. Juliet star is the fourth female and sixth overall Belmont student-athlete to garner the honor.

Awarded each fall (but based on the prior year's achievements), the OVC Scholar-Athlete Award is the highest individual honor that can be earned by OVC student-athletes and it is given annually to three men and three women of junior or senior status who have accomplishments in both the classroom and athletic arena, as well as leadership qualities.

The senior center excelled on and off the court last season, named OVC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season as well as to the OVC Commissioners Honor Roll.

"Sally embodies everything that the OVC and Belmont envision for their student-athletes," head coach Bart Brooks said. "When you think about the ideal student-athlete Sally McCabe is the poster for being an elite competitor at her sport, in her position – one of the best in the country – and still taking care of business in the classroom as well as giving her time to the community. She's a rock star, she's beacon of this award."

McCabe is a vital member of the squad on both ends of the court. Just a season ago the Mt. Juliet, Tenn. topped the Belmont record books after rejecting 95 shots in her junior campaign, the most any Bruin has denied in the program's rich history. In addition to her defensive dominance, McCabe averages 11.2 points per game while producing a .488 field goal percentage and 7.0 rebounds a game over the last three years. She has started nearly every game in her career and helped guide the Bruins to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths.

Among her accolades on the hardwood, McCabe became the 28th member of the 1,000-point club last season. She has scored 1,087 points heading into her final season as a Bruin.

In the classroom, McCabe has posted a 3.84 cumulative grade point average while majoring in Psychology with a minor in Education. She's earned Dean's list honors every semester of her career, as well as making on the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll. In her rookie season McCabe was the OVC Medal of Honor recipient, earning the highest GPA of all women's basketball players in the conference. The veteran is a member of the Alpha Chi National Honors Society and has been a contributor to Belmont's fourth consecutive WBCA Academic Top 25 appearance after the team boasted a cumulative GPA of 3.57.

In addition to excelling in both academically and athletically, McCabe has also been an active member of the Nashville community. She's an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and consistently volunteers her time at Special Olympics, Nashville Rescue Mission as well as various other organizations throughout her time at Belmont. In August of 2015, she accompanied the team on a mission trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

McCabe is the sixth Belmont student-athlete to earn the OVC Scholar-Athlete Award joining current teammate Kylee Smith who earned the distinguished honor in 2016, former women's cross country and track and field student-athlete Hannah Wittman in 2015, soccer player Alison Alcott and former men's basketball player J.J. Mann, who were honored in 2014 and former baseball player Chase Brookshire, who was honored for the 2012-13 school year.

The winners are selected from a group of nominees by OVC Faculty Athletics Representatives. To be eligible, honorees must have at least a 3.25 GPA and conduct themselves in a manner which has brought credit to the student-athlete, his or her institution, intercollegiate athletics and the Ohio Valley Conference.