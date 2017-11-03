Women fall late, 57-53

Cumberland (1-1) made only 1-of-8 from 3-point range in the opening quarter but trailed just 21-15 at the end of the period thanks to a 3-pointer from Tucker and baskets by Ant’Treasia Patton and Kaitlin Oliver. Treasure Hunt and Brooklyn Blanchard nailed triples in the first two minutes of the second quarter, stretching the lead to 28-15 for the RedHawks (2-0).

It was an uphill battle the rest of the contest for the Phoenix but Tucker and Jailen Murphy, who finished with 12 points and nine boards, kept the home team within striking distance. Oliver made two layups to cut the deficit to eight, but Mickey Head answered with a trifecta for MMC.

Murphy’s jumper and a baseline layup from Kerrice Watson pulled CU within 34-26 at intermission.

Cumberland turned up the defensive intensity to start the second half, keeping the RedHawks scoreless for almost five minutes and without a field goal until a jumper by Blanchard with 2:38 left in the third quarter. Tucker made a baseline jumper and a 3-pointer, knotting the contest at 34, and Murphy’s layup at the 3:28 mark tied the game at 36.

Jemia Carpenter hit two free throws and a layup before a final 15-footer from Bethany Lamon put Martin Methodist ahead, 44-39, at the end of three, with MMC netting eight of the last 11 points.

The teams followed a similar script in the fourth quarter, with a layup by Murphy and a triple from Micah Norris, her only points of the game, making it 46-44 with 8:01 remaining. Tucker’s jumper evened the contest at 46 two minutes later.

Patton made a layup for the Phoenix on an out-of-bounds play with exactly four minutes to play for a 49-47 Cumberland edge, the first lead of the game for CU. Another basket by Tucker stretched the advantage to four, but Carpenter answered with her own field goal for the RedHawks.

Patton’s layup with 2:29 to play made it a four-point game again, but those were the last points of the contest for the Phoenix. Hunt’s drive for a basket and the foul on MMC’s next possession was a huge momentum swing, and Tucker missed a 3-pointer on the other end.

Destiney Williams made a runner in the lane with 1:37 remaining, giving Martin Methodist the lead for good, and Carpenter swiped a Janisha Lindsey pass on the other end before Blanchard’s layup with 1:18 on the clock pushed the lead to three.

Norris missed a 3-pointer from the wing for Cumberland and despite an offensive foul on the RedHawks, giving CU one last chance, Tucker had a bad look from three to tie it and Martin Methodist ran out most of the rest of the clock. Williams connected on 1-of-2 free throws with 1.0 seconds to play for the final tally.

Patton and Oliver both recorded nine points and combined for 11 rebounds for CU, which made just 3-of-22 from behind the arc in the loss. Cumberland also failed to convert turnovers into points, forcing 18 by the RedHawks but turning those into just seven points.

Carpenter paced Martin Methodist with 12 points and 13 rebounds along with four steals while Blanchard added 13 points and Hunt finished with a dozen off the bench.

Cumberland will play again Thursday at Oakwood University and next Saturday at third-ranked Freed-Hardeman.