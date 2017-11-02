Balanced Baird beats Friendship in opener

Keymontez Logue led Baird with 11 points from the backcourt while Bronar Goshern tossed in 10 from the post.

The Blue Devils, in their first game under new head coach Troy Gannon, broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with a 14-3 second period to lead 21-10 at halftime.

Jaylen Abston added eight points for Baird while Rolando Dowell finished with five and Devin Greene 3.

Charley Carpenter collected eight points for Friendship while Dillon Turner and Zachary Elliott each scored six, Casey Jones three and Max Duckwiler two.

Baird will play in the Rockvale Tipoff Classic next Monday. The girls will face Christiana at 6:15 p.m. before the boys take on the host Ravens an hour later.