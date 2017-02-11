Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

8-9 COED

Orange 9, Green 4

Emmy Lindsey finished with five points and Sloan Yarbrough and Kiah Seay each scored two for the Orange.

Terrell Searcy and Lydia Deffendall each dropped in two for th eGreen.

Gold 14, Black 6

JaMichael Mitchell managed nine for the Gold while Shaun Stone and Carter McPeak each tossed in two and Briana Fisher a free throw.

Damen Drake, James Waters and Garrett Seaborn each tossed in two for the Black.

11 BOYS

Green 19, Blue 16

Taylor Travis and Jacob Blankenship each scored seven points for the Green while Jesse Dill threw in three and Joseph Hall two.

Justin Rogers racked up nine points for the Blue while Andrew Brady threw in three and Zakaria Young two.

MONDAY

11 BOYS

Black 26, Blue 22

Tyler Quail’s 11 points paced the Black while Nicolas Cason and Riley Patrick each put in six and Emilio Jimenez three.

Justin Rogers racked up nine points for the Blue while Jordan Jackson finished with five, Zachary Allen four and Zakaria Young and Andrew Brady two each.

6-7 PEE WEE

Red 14, Gray 5

Xavier Neuble scored six points for the Red while Brandon Robertson finished with four and Karsen Rigsby and Graham Huffaker two each.

Nevaeh Apple’s two points paced the Gray while Alivia Weir, Zion Seay and Corgan Whiteaker each added a free throw.

Blue 15, Gold 3

Braydon Hayes had six points for the Blue while Blake Waldorf finished with four and Jadan Fugate and Braylin Caruthers two each.

Kiaya Seats scored two points and David Adams a free throw.

SATURDAY

8-9 COED

Orange 9, Blue 2

Christian Estell scored three points and Evyn Underwood, Neyland Head and Kiah Seay two each for the Orange.

Trey Black scored both Blue points.

Green 16, Red 14

Terrell Searcy scored six points for the Green while Lydia Deffendall finished with four and Bryson Perkins, Sam Baker and Ellie Shanks two each.

Brenda Dedman dropped in five points for the Red while Jace Waddell threw in three and Skeet Sharp, Jakob Woelke and Cade Doak two each.

6-7 PEE WEE

Light Blue 18, Orange 9

Gavin Gregory led the Light Blue with eight points while Dever Owen scored six and Zion Clemmons four.

Waverly Head finished with four points for the Orange while Kaden Jefferson threw in three and Trenton Finley two.

Purple 15, Orange 6

Rashad Williams scored six points for the Purple while Barrett Rozell and Hadley Hays each had four and Kaden Goodloe a free throw.

Elliott Greer finished with four points and Trenton Finley two for the Orange.