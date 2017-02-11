Bowers named Academic All-District

Bowers is now entered into the pool of candidates for the CoSIDA Academic All-America team.

The Nashville native is averaging 15.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in 19 contests this season, posting 11 double-doubles and 15 outings with double-figure scoring. She has been hobbled by an ankle injury most of the year and a foot ailment since just before Christmas.

Bowers carries a 3.48 grade-point-average in special education K-12 at Cumberland. Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior, hold a 3.30 GPA and above and be a starter or major contributor off the bench to be eligible for nomination for the CoSIDA Academic All-District® award.