Late run carries Lindsey ladies past CU

Taliah Moore’s two foul shots with 3:53 remaining tied the contest at 55, but the Phoenix (15-7, 4-6 Mid-South) missed four straight field goal attempts and committed a turnover to open the door for the Blue Raiders, who remained undefeated on the year, running their record to 24-0, 10-0 in MSC action.

Chanel Roberts, who led LWC with 18 points, made two free throws at the 3:36 mark for a two-point edge for the home team and Moore missed a driving layup off the glass on the other end. Teanna Curry took the rebound and went coast-to-coast for the layup.

Julia Fox missed a pair of 3-pointers and Jailen Murphy could not connect as well for CU during the final scoring drought. Roberts added a basket and two more foul shots and Billy Hearn’s bucket underneath with 11.4 seconds to play ended the 11-0 spurt.

Nicole Bowers led all scorers with 19 points and added nine rebounds. The senior made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2.5 seconds to play to end the LWC run, but it was too little, too late for Cumberland.

It marks the fourth loss by eight points or less to a Top 10 team this season for the Phoenix. Fox hit just 2-of-9 from behind the arc and finished with 10 points.

Kayla Styles netted 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Blue Raiders and Curry collected 11 points. Kayla Richardson finished with seven points and six assists for LWC.

Cumberland missed its first eight shots of the game from the field, but the Blue Raiders were just 2-for-10 in the first six minutes as well. Janisha Lindsey’s steal and layup plus the foul was the initial basket of the game for CU with 3:34 left in the first period.

Fox and Murphy each made 3-pointers later in the quarter and the Phoenix led 11-9 at the end of 10 minutes.

Things heated up for both teams in the second period, with Bowers scoring on a putback and Katherine Griffith adding a nice catch and layup for CU. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Styles started an 8-0 run for the Blue Raiders, with Roberts adding a putback before a 3-pointer by Richardson forced a timeout by Cumberland.

The Phoenix weathered the storm, though, with a nice drive and basket by Fox ending the spurt. Richardson hit a short jumper and Roberts netted another field goal to increase the Lindsey Wilson lead to 27-19, but the Blue Raiders did not score over the final 2:43 of the half, missing four shots and committing one turnover.

Cumberland recorded the final seven points of the quarter, starting with a putback by Murphy before Kerrice Watson drilled a 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Fox’s backdoor basket with 25 seconds remaining and a block by the senior on the final shot by Richardson helped CU trail by just a point, 27-26, at intermission.

Fox led the Phoenix with seven points and Roberts paced the Blue Raiders with nine.

The third quarter went back-and-forth early, with Cumberland taking one-point leads on two straight baskets by Moore, who did not score in the first half because of foul trouble. Moore added another field goal before Bowers’ basket knotted the game at 34.

Heidi Huffman nailed a 3-pointer from the corner and Richardson netted a basket on a drive for a five-point Lindsey Wilson advantage, but Murphy’s triple answered for CU and a bucket and two free throws from Bowers squared the game at 41 headed to the final 10 minutes.

Cumberland will continue its current three-game road swing next Thursday at 23rd-ranked Pikeville, which defeated the Phoenix, 64-61, in Lebanon a month ago.

Scoring drought dooms Phoenix men

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Lindsey Wilson’s men put together a 29-13 run in the opening half and Cumberland did not score for seven and a half minutes during the stretch, dropping an 81-56 decision to the Blue Raiders at the Biggers Sports Center on Thursday night.

A basket from Rhyan Townes and one from Diondrey Holt Jr. put the Phoenix (11-11, 4-6 MSC) ahead 4-0 to start the first half, but a three point play from the Blue Raider’s Nic Brown cut their deficit to one.

Lindsey Wilson’s (18-8, 5-5 MSC) Bryan Wallace scored his only basket in the half before Cumberland responded with a field goal and a 3-pointer from Holt, Jr., to help regain the lead, 9-5.

A bucket from DJ Lambert and two baskets from Charles Sutton gave Lindsey Wilson a two point advantage but a bucket from Telvin Wilkerson knotted the score at 11.

Lindsey Wilson then put together a 13-0 run with a field goal from Lambert, five points from Sutton and four from Dmitry Utolin going 2-for-2 at the line and a basket.

The Phoenix did not score for over seven minutes but Delaryn Dodd’s three point play ended that. A triple from Sutton extended the Blue Raiders lead by 14, but a basket from Marquel Hickerson and Dodd cut the Phoenix deficit to 10.

Allen Costley’s two points sent the Blue Raiders into the half leading, 34-22.

Lindsey Wilson started the second half with an 8-2 spurt, as DeQuan Bond hit his first trifecta of the night and Brown made two free throws and a bucket followed by a field goal from Lambert and Sutton.

Hickerson’s basket cut Cumberlands deficit to 15 with 14:20 remaining but another 12-3 run for the Blue Raiders extended their advantage, 54-32.

Ronnell Abaekobe’s 2-pointer and a trifecta by Hickerson would be followed by a 10-3 run for LWC, giving them their largest lead of the game by 30, 67-37.

The Phoenix went on to score 15 points in the final five minutes with a triple from Trenton Perry, Garrett Kirkland and Ronell Abaekobe. While Dylan Gaskin scored the final points for the Blue Raiders with a triple to secure an 81-56 victory.

Hickerson led the Phoenix with 12 points while Utolin netted a total of 20 and Lambert and Sutton collected 16 a piece for the Blue Raiders.

The Phoenix will continue their road swing against Pikeville at 7 p.m. CST next Thursday.