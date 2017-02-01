Friendship girls edge MJCA

The Lady Commanders trailed 7-4 following the first quarter before a 10-2 second launched them to a 14-9 halftime lead. Mt. Juliet Christian used a 10-6 third to climb within 20-19 going into the fourth as Friendship improved to 8-15 for the season and 5-5 in the East-Middle District 1-A.

Autumn Groves tossed in 10 points from the post for Friendship while Rebecca Pettross scored six, Hailey Pittman five, Olivia Sims four, Bayley West and Ellah Ball three each, Brooke Jones two and Savannah Craighead a free throw.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 11 points while Caroline Hibbett and Caitlyn Smith each scored six, Marcella Gallione three and Megan Blackwell and Abi Hildabrand two apiece.

Friendship will play host to Hendersonville Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex for homecoming while Mt. Juliet Christian travels to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee at the same time.

Devilettes outscored at Station Camp

GALLATIN — After losing a fourth-quarter lead in a four-point home loss to Station Camp on Monday night, Lebanon played from way behind all night in an 89-76 loss at SCHS on Tuesday.

The Lady Bison led 18-12 following the first quarter, 39-23 at halftime and 65-40 through three periods as they improved to 18-5 for the season and 9-2 in District 9-AAA. The Devilettes dropped to 14-10, 4-7.

Emiline Payne put in 13 of 16 free throws and two three-pointers in leading the Lady Bison with 29 points while Jane Deason dropped in four triples on her way to 25.

Caleah Shannon scored 24 points from the post for Lebanon while freshman Allissa Mulaski sank all seven of her free throws for half of her 14 and classmate Anne Marie Heidebreicht had nine of her 13 in the fourth quarter, including both three-pointers. Keionna Britton supplied seven points, Aaryn Grace Lester and Maleigha Oldham six each, Akiraona Steverson four and Christaney Brookshire two.

Lebanon will return to Sumner County on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game at nearby Gallatin.

Wilson Central races past Gallatin

GALLATIN — Wilson Central kept a one-game lead on Station Camp atop District 9-AAA with a 64-33 win over Gallatin on Thursday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 19-4 following the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 44-20 through three periods as they improved to 23-2 for the season and 10-1 in the district.

Addison Byrd bagged five three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 23 points while point guard Piper Elrod tossed in 12 on four triples and freshman forward Lindsey Freeman 10. Taylor Tucker scored six points, Kathryn Bean four, Anna Altman three and Bailey Kaposy, Kenadhi Killebrew and Jasmin Angel two each.

Byrd had six rebounds and five assists while Freeman finished with five steals and Bean six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Central will return home to face Station Camp, which is 9-2 in the district, at 6:30 p.m. Friday as the Lady Wildcats look to nail down the top seed in the tournament while the Lady Bison try to pull into a first-place tie with two games left.