Lebanon city league results

8-9 COED

Orange 14, Green 9

Neyland Head scored six points and Sloan Yarbrough, Taylor Finley, Evyn Underwood and Kiah Seay two each for the Orange.

Terrell Searcy finished with four points, Lydia Deffendall three and Ellie Shanks two for the Green.

Gold 20, Blue 3

Ja’Michael Mitchell led the Gold with eight points while Kaden Hatter and Carter McPeak each finished with four, Caylan White two and Shaun Strane and Briana Fisher a free throw apiece.

Aydan Dickens dropped in two points and Abby Marshall a free throw for the Blue.

Blue 25, Red 16

Justin Rogers scored seven points and Zachary Allen six for the Blue while Jordan Jackson and Andrew Brady each finished with four and Zakaria Young and Brody Hall two apiece.

Evan Gordan garnered eight points for the Red while Connor Glover finished with five and Cole Reeder three.