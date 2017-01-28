Byrd launches Central to 49-35 win over LHS

Byrd drained both of her three-pointers and 12 of her 22 points as Central shot out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead.

Lebanon used a 10-2 run to draw within 23-18. But the Lady ‘Cats closed the second quarter with a 9-1 run and canned 9 of 10 free throws in the period to lead 32-19 by halftime.

The teams failed to score for over four minutes to begin the third quarter which ended with Central in front 37-21 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 22-2 for the season and 9-1 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman forward Lindsey Freeman sank 6 of her 7 shots as she scored 16 for Central. Taylor Tucker scored seven and Piper Elrod four free throws.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski sank two three-pointers in leading Lebanon with nine points while Zyrina Neuble (who left the court in a wheelchair midway through the fourth quarter with a leg injury), Maleigha Oldham and Caleah Shannon each scored seven, Rebecca Brown and Christaney Brookshire two apiece and Aaryn Grace Lester a free throw as the Devilettes dropped to 14-9, 4-5.

Lebanon will play host to Station Camp at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court to make up a Jan. 6 snowout before the teams meet again 24 hours later in Gallatin in their regularly-scheduled game. Wilson Central will travel to Gallatin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Watertown breaks slide as Gaines returns

GORDONSVILLE — Senior Mya Gaines made her long-delayed senior debut Friday night and gave Watertown a needed shot in the arm as the Tigerettes took down Gordonsville 58-33.

Gaines underwent ACL surgery in July. She finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists as Watertown broke a three-game losing streak and, having lost five of its last six, improved to 10-12 for the season and 2-4 in District 8-A.

“She just provided us energy,” Watertown coach Lane Price said of Gaines. “When your best player comes back, it gives your team a lot of energy. It took a load off a lot of people’s shoulders.”

Ashlea Dickens matched Gaines’ 14, hitting three 3-pointers on the way. Mya Huddleston had 10 while Maria Allocco scored seven, Brenna Luttrell five and Emma Edwards and Arianna Johns four each.

Allyson West fired in five triples to lead Gordonsville with 19.

Watertown will travel to Trousdale County at 6 p.m. next Friday.

Friendship falls to Knox Webb

KNOXVILLE — Division II-A powerhouse Knoxville Webb overwhelmed Friendship Christian 57-23 Friday night.

The Lady Spartans led 19-7 following the first quarter and 31-10 by halftime.

Haylee Luttrell scored 16 points, Emily Wyrick 12 and Casey Collier 11 for Webb.

Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with 11 points from the post while Emily Jones finished with four, Ellah Ball three, Bayley West and Rebecca Pettross two apiece and Savannah Craighead a free throw.

Friendship remained in East Tennessee for today’s 1 p.m. CST game in Seymour against King’s Academy.