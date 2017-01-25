Blue Devils race past Hendersonville

The Blue Devils fell behind 6-0 as Hendersonville hit a pair of three-pointers at the outset. But Lebanon battled back and a coast-to-coast layup by Noah Mulaski off a steam put the home team in front 11-9 at the first-quarter break.

Threes by Jeremiah Hastings and Cameron Oliver and a putback by Eddie Jackson helped break the game open late in the first half as Lebanon led 32-17 at intermission. The Blue Devils enjoyed an 18-2 run to open the second half with a 50-19 lead late in the third period.

Mulaski and Jackson each led Lebanon with 13 points while Oliver added 10, Evan Britt six on two triples, Hastings and JaKeese Turner five apiece, David Covile four, Polo Phillips a three, Elijah Terry two and Brett Hutto a free throw as the Blue Devils improved to 14-6 for the season and 6-2 in District 9-AAA, tied for second with Station Camp and a half-game behind Gallatin. LHS will face Station Camp in a home-and-home next Monday and Tuesday in a makeup and regularly-scheduled contests.

Jordan Amis tossed in 10 points from the post for the Commandos, who fell to 7-12, 2-7.

Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central on Friday night.

Wildcats drop fourth straight

HENDERSONVILLE — Gavin Johnson was back on the Wilson Central active roster for the second straight game, but scoring was still a struggle for the Wildcats in a 55-47 loss at Beech on Tuesday night.

Johnson returned to action from a high ankle sprain sustained during the holiday break in last Friday’s 32-29 loss at Gallatin.

This time, Central fell behind 13-8 in the first quarter. The Wildcats roared back behind a combined 14 points from Dawson Hamilton and Kene Aruh to lead 26 -23 by halftime and they were still ahead 35-32 with eight minutes to play before Beech won the fourth 23-12 to improve to 13-10 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.

Jayson Brown scored 16 points to lead Beech. Ty Dean dropped in 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sorenson tossed in 10.

Dawson Hamilton four three-pointers to lead Central with 18 points while Zay Kern collected 10. Aruh supplied seven, Johnson and Kyzick Schweppe five each and Cole Booth two as the Wildcats dropped their fourth straight to fall to 9-11, 3-6.

Central will try to break the slide Friday night when Lebanon pays a visit to WCHS.

Price pours in seven triples in Tiger triumph

RED BOILING SPRINGS — Watertown wiped out a first-quarter deficit and pulled away to a 79-55 win over Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led 20-17 following the first quarter before Watertown took the second 28-16 to grab a 45-36 halftime lead. The Purple Tigers, who slipped to seventh in the Associated Press Class A poll released Monday, widened the lead to 64-48 going into the fourth as they improved to 18-4 for the season and 3-2 in District 8-A.

Seth Price sank seven three-pointers for all of his baskets and had four steals to go with 23 points for the Purple Tigers while Preston Tomlinson tossed in three triples on his way to 19. Heath Price produced 15 points and eight assists. Austin Lasater scored six points while Vonte Bates, Jared Tomson, Deonte Bratcher and Ty Love three each and Blake Borcherding and Elijah Williams two apiece. Borcherding secured six rebounds.

Watertown will travel to Gordonsville on Friday night.

Commanders defeat DCA for 10th straight conquest

DONELSON — Friendship Christian’s strongest stretch of basketball since its state championship five years ago extended to 10 straight wins Tuesday night via a 49-41 win at Donelson Christian.

The Commanders led 12-7 following the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 35-29 through three periods as they climbed to 14-7 for the season and 7-0 in the East-Middle District 1-A. The 10-game winning streak is their longest since a 15-game run in the 2011-12 campaign which ended with the Class A title.

Zach Blair tossed in 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 14 from the free-throw line, for Friendship. Joe Greenwood sank two three-pointers on his way to 12 points while Hanley Sobieszczyk scored six and Ashton Young, Brady Stovall and Jake Blair four each.

Andrew Mathis hit a pair of threes in leading DCA with 11.

Friendship will make its East Tennessee swing this weekend - at Knoxville Webb on Friday night and at King’s Academy on Saturday afternoon.

Stephens layup lifts MJ past 9-AAA leader

GALLATIN — Isaac Stephens got favorable backspin on a layup at the buzzer to lift Mt. Juliet past District 9-AAA-leading Gallatin 61-60 at Jerry Vradenburg Gym.

A three-pointer by Terrell Wilson off a steal brought the Golden Bears within 60-59 with 15.1 seconds left.

Mt. Juliet led 19-12 following the first quarter before Gallatin moved in front 25-24 by halftime and 45-41 through three as the Golden Bears improved to 14-8 for the season and the Green Wave slipped to 16-4.

Gallatin still leads the district at 7-2 while Lebanon and Station Camp, who have a home-and-home series next Monday and Tuesday to make up their snowout, are tied at 6-2. Mt. Juliet is fourth at 6-3.

J.R. Sanders sank four three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet with 24 points while forward Trey Pruitt powered in 14 and Stephens all eight of his tallies in the second half, including six in the fourth. Wilson scored seven, Joey Hayes and Will Pruitt a three apiece and Brian Aiken two.

Octavian Arnold dropped in three triples to lead Gallatin with 18 points while Marlon Mitchell threw in 13.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Portland on Friday night for Coming Home.

Saints win by 20 on roard

HENDERSONVILLE — Four Saints scored in double figures for Mt. Juliet Christian in a 68-48 win at Hendersonville Christian on Tuesday night.

Tyler West tossed in 20 points as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 11-9 for the season. Logan Anderson scored 16 and Caylor Bates 15 as each tossed in a pair of three-pointers. Preston Sloan threw in 13 while Jacob Hall and David Hylick had two apiece.

Jalen Cole connected on a pair of threes as he and Joseph Mussnug each managed 11 for Hendersonville Christian.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Donelson Christian on Friday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.