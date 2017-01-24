Friendship takes two at Providence

Afterward, Friendship’s boys had a far easier time in a 73-35 caging of the Lions.

The Lady Commanders led 13-6 following the first quarter, 26-17 by halftime and 38-25 through three periods before the Lady Lions roared back with a 21-13 fourth.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 19 points for Friendship while Autumn Groves scored seven, Olivia Sims and Bayley West six each, Savannah Craighead four, Hailey Pittman three and Hannah Alexander a free throw.

Kaici Bivens threw in 13 points and Liza Jane Jones and Emma Christiansen 11 each for Providence.

Friendship’s boys raced to a 24-4 first-quarter lead and were up 41-22 by halftime.

Joe Greenwood threw in three 3-pointers to lead Friendship with 19 points while Brady Stovall scored 15 points and totaled 12 rebounds from inside. Zach Blair passed for four assists and got four steals as he and Nolan Painter each put in 10 points. Ashton Young added eight points and 11 rebounds while Adam Husseini, Dorian Champion and Jake Blair each scored three and Hanley Sobieszczyk two.

Friendship will travel to Donelson Christian tonight for a 6 p.m. double header.

Saints swept by Knox Webb

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was little match for Knoxville Webb last Saturday as the Saints lost 72-28 and the Lady Saints succumbed 58-20.

The Lady Spartans led 19-3 following the first quarter and 33-8 at halftime.

Casey Collier collected 13 points and Haylee Luttrell 12 for Webb.

Caroline Hibbett scored six points for the Lady Saints while Caitlyn Smith and Abi Hildabrand each had five and Amelia Lyons four.

Webb’s boys bolted to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and were up 38-16 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 10-9.

Chase Ridenor fired in five three-pointers to lead Webb with 22 points while Myles Rasnick’s 14 included four triples. Hunter Green and Emory Lanier each tossed in 10, including a pair of threes apiece.

Caylor Bates’ eight points led Mt. Juliet Christian while Tyler West scored seven, Jacob Hall and Logan Anderson four each, Preston Sloan three and Bailey Jones two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Hendersonville Christian tonight for a 6 p.m. double header.