Freshman leads Lebanon by Mt. Juliet

Hastings’ three from the top of the key put Lebanon up 36-36. After repeated Mt. Juliet fouls finally put the Blue Devils into the bonus, Eddie Jackson sank two insurance free throws with 4.8 seconds for the three-point lead. After a missed jumper, Lebanon had its first sweep of the Bears since 2002-03, Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto’s final season as LHS coach.

“We knew it was going to be a war coming in,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils improved to 13-6 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA. “They’ve been playing well. I’m proud of our kids for battling all night long.

“We were able to make some plays at the end.”

Lebanon led 9-5 early as Hastings, who hit half of his four triples in the first quarter, converted a rare four-point play. But Mt. Juliet scored the next nine points and the Blue Devils spent most of the rest of the night battling back.

A desperation 30-foot, off-balance three by Noah Mulaski at the third-quarter buzzer brought the Blue Devils within 26-24. A more conventional Mulaski 3 put Lebanon back in front 34-33 midway through the fourth and the teams traded threes and the lead the rest of the way.

Hastings led Lebanon with 13 points while Mulaski managed nine on three triples, Jackson eight, Cameron Oliverfive and JaKeese Turner and David Covile two each.

Terrell Wilson led Mt. Juliet with 10 points, including a pair of threes. J.R. Sanders added eight and Joey Hayes six as each hit a couple of triples. Trey Pruitt was held to four, Tony Thompson and Isaac Stephens three apiece and Brian Aiken two as the Golden Bears fell to 13-9, 5-3.

“I was really proud of the way our kids defended on the interior,” McDowell said. “They’re so physical and so tough inside. We knew that was going to be a key to the game. They made some plays inside, but we at least held our own.”

The 9-AAA grind will resume Tuesday night - Lebanon at home against Hendersonville at Mt. Juliet at Gallatin.

Tigers outscored 90-72 at Goodpasture

MADISON — After three straight games of at least 95 points, including one with 100, Watertown was held in check somewhat as Goodpasture took a 90-72 triumph over the Purple Tigers on Friday night.

Goodpasture led 17-14 following the first quarter, 35-28 at halftime and 65-51 through three periods as Watertown slipped to 17-4 for the season and 3-2 in District 8-A. The Cougars are 15-2, 5-0

Austin Lasater sank five three-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws to pace the Purple Tigers with 27 points while Seth Price poured in 20, including a pair of threes. Ty Love notched nine points, Blake Borcherding and Preston Tomlinson six each and Vonte Bates and Heath Price two apiece.

Borcherding bagged a pair of threes and five rebounds. Bates had four assists and three steals.

Watertown will remain in district action Tuesday night at Red Boiling Springs with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.

J. Blair’s 13 assists pace Friendship to road win

SEWANEE — Friendship Christian led from the first quarter on in a 50-33 win at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee on Friday night.

The Commanders led 10-4 following the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 40-27 through three periods.

Joe Greenwood tossed in two three-pointers in leading Friendship with 15 points while Brady Stovall had 13 points and nine rebounds in the post and Zach Blair 10 points. Hanley Sobieszczyk scored six, Jake Blair three (with 12 assists), Nolan Painter two and Gregory Elliott a free throw.

Friendship will be right back in action today with a makeup game in Murfreesboro at Providence Christian.

MJCA falls to King’s

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 57-43 decision to King’s Academy on Friday night.

The Lions led 15-10 following the first quarter, 31-23 at halftime and 41-34 through three periods as the Saints slipped to 10-8 for the season.

Veliko Kovac connected on a pair of three-pointers in leading the Lions with 17 points while Brandon Burgess bagged 12 and Ahsharri Haynesworth 10.

Logan Anderson sank three triples to lead the Saints with 15 points while Tyler West tossed in 12, Preston Sloan seven, Caylor Bates four, Samuel Ols three and Bailey Jones two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Knoxville Webb this afternoon.