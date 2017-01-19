Men claim second MSC victory

Diondrey Holt Jr. and Delaryn Dodd each netted a basket but over the next two and half minutes there would be no scoring for either team. A combined effort behind the offense in the second period, including two points from Jamonte Graham and Cameron Johnson gave the Phoenix (9-9, 2-4 Mid-South) a five point advantage, 46-41.

Marquel Hickerson’s first bucket of the night and Graham’s two good free throws tacked on a seven point lead for the Phoenix. Shawnee State’s (7-11, 0-6 Mid-South) Tamal Watkins triple and J Murrell’s 2-pointer cut the Bears deficit to just two, 53-51.

A three point play for Johnson and two made free throws extended Cumberland’s lead by six. Fouls on Shawnee State played in CU’s favor, netting nine free throws in the final minute of the game giving the Phoenix their largest lead by 12.

Johnson and Holt Jr. recorded 15 points apiece, as Rhyan Townes posted 13 and grabbed seven boards. Graham recorded 10 points, and went 9-for-10 at the line.

Shawnee State put together a 14-5 run in the remaining four minutes to send them into the half leading 38-36. Both teams went back and forth not getting within more than two points of either team until the Phoenix took a 23-17 lead at the 8:26 mark.

Townes netted his first 3-pointer of the night early in the first, followed by a basket from Dodd to put the Phoenix ahead by one point.

Shawnee State’s Bryan Rolfe and Fredrick Moore combined for three triples to knot the score 15 with 12:04 left. Trenton Perry’s only trifecta of the night and field goal by Holt Jr. and Reid Pierce tacked on a seven point lead for the Phoenix.

Seven points from Moore at the end of the half lifted the Bears past the Phoenix, heading into the half with a two point advantage.

Moore netted 25 points for Shawnee State while Jayllen Carter added 13 and Watkins collected 12. Shawnee State shot just above 60 percent from the line and only scored 11 points off the bench.

The Phoenix will return to the court on Saturday to take on host Georgetown College at 3 p.m.

Late run sends Shawnee State women past CU

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Sixth-ranked Shawnee State put together a 15-4 run to end the contest, breaking open a close game en route to a 79-62 victory over 14th-ranked Cumberland in women’s basketball action Thursday night at Waller Gymnasium.

The Phoenix trailed by four at the half, but the Bears (20-1, 6-0 Mid-South) started the third quarter with a 10-2 spurt that included six points from Jonessa Moore and four by Maidson Ridout. Cumberland stayed within striking distance with consecutive baskets from Taliah Moore, who paced CU with 18 points but played only 21 minutes because of foul trouble.

Janisha Lindsey made a 3-pointer for the Phoenix (13-5, 2-4), cutting the deficit to seven, but field goals by Ridout and Jenna Brown helped Shawnee State take a 57-49 advantage to the fourth quarter.

SSU stretched the lead to 11 with a bucket from Lydia Poe and a 3-pointer by Bailey Cummins, but a quick 5-0 spurt by Cumberland that included field goals from Lindsey and Taliah Moore as well as one foul shot by Nicole Bowers made it 64-58 with 6:52 remaining.

The next three minutes were critical for the Phoenix, which failed to score on five shot attempts and committed two turnovers. The Bears took advantage, posting a 7-0 run behind a basket as well as a 3-pointer from Brandie Snow and two free throws by Ridout.

SSU pushed its lead to 17 with two more buckets from Jonessa Moore, who finished with a game-high 26 points along with 11 rebounds. Snow and Ridout each netted 15 for Shawnee State and Snow added eight boards.

Bowers collected her 11th double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 rebounds but fouled out along with Taliah Moore in the fourth quarter. Lindsey added 12 points and five assists, but the Phoenix was undone by 20 turnovers, which SSU turned into 19 points.

Jailen Murphy’s turnaround off the glass in the lane got the Phoenix on the board a little over two minutes into the contest and Taliah Moore netted 8 of 10 points for CU midway through the period, giving Cumberland a brief 15-13 edge.

Jonessa Moore put the Bears back ahead on the other end and Snow’s driving layup in the final seconds gave SSU a 23-21 advantage at the end of 10 minutes. Taliah Moore scored 10 points in the period for the Phoenix while Jonessa Moore countered with eight for the Bears.

Cumberland struggled from the field in the second period, hitting just 4 of 17 shots, but the Phoenix forced six turnovers, keeping the score close.

Consecutive baskets from Snow pushed the SSU advantage to four again, but layups by Bowers and Lindsey late in the quarter knotted the game at 31, the sixth tie of the contest. Again Shawnee State scored late in the period, with Jonessa Moore hitting a short jumper and then Roney picking up a loose ball and converting a layup just before the buzzer for a 35-31 Bears lead at intermission.

Cumberland will travel to Georgetown College on Saturday for a 1 p.m. CST contest, the second of three straight games on the road and a stretch of 6 of 7 away from home for CU.