The Blue Devils led 10-2 following the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 41-15 through three periods.

Luka Saller scored 10 points for Baird. Jamar Kynard secured six rebounds as he and Toney Conn each collected eight points while Ty Bailey supplied six points, Isaac Johnson and Grayson Brockman four each, Rolando Dowell a three-pointer, Ethan Coleman two and Daymion Walker, Bronar Goshern and Gavin Halbert a free throw apiece.