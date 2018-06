John Okken is the head coach and assisted by Dusty Jones, Matt Dedman and Wayne Grissim.

The 12-under O-Zone all-star team will open Dixie Youth tournament play at 8 p.m. next Friday at Joelton against Greenbrier. Todd Shreeve is the head coach, assisted by Phil Summers and Quentin Hodge.

The 8-under all-stars will open play at 6 p.m. June 25 at Crump Paris Park against Gallatin. Chris Spurlock is the head coach, assisted by Michael Miller and Lance Farrar.