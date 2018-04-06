Maggart no-hits West Wilson in 2-0 Baird victory

Maggart struck out 14 in the seven-inning game.

Bryce Kelly singled in the first inning and doubled home a run in the second. Brett Bowman added a sacrifice fly in the second to wrap up the scoring as Baird improved to 5-0.

Bryson Underwood, Ian Jennings and Anthony Paponetti also had hits for the Blue Devils.

Clarksville Academy pulls away from Friendship

Visiting Clarksville Academy scored late and often Thursday night to pull away from host Friendship Christian 7-2.

The Cougars broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth inning and broke the game open with three in the sixth and one in the seventh. They took a 2-0 lead in the first before the Commanders came back with single scores in the second and third.

Noah Tidwell had half of Friendship’s eight hits as the Commanders outhit the Cougars by two. Tidwell also pitched six innings to take the loss, striking out four.