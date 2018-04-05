Wilkerson's season begins on DL in Colorado Springs

Wilkerson spent most of the 2017 season with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers before earning a start for Colorado Springs in the PCL playoffs, tossing seven hitless innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He is 35-17 with a 3.16 ERA in 89 career professional regular season appearances in the minor leagues, striking out 493 with 127 walks and a .224 opponent batting average.

He spent the second half of September in the Major Leagues with the Brewers, pitching in three games. The right-hander started the final day of the 2017 regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals, working 7.0 innings while allowing one run on two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Wilkerson lost his first career start for Cumberland in 2010 but then won his final 14 starts that season, including the first and last games of the NAIA World Series to help CU to its second national championship. He finished the year with a 2.13 ERA in 101.1 innings, leading the nation with 125 strikeouts and tossing 11 complete games en route to Second Team All-America and the NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team honors.

As a senior he set an NAIA record by tossing 54 consecutive scoreless innings from February 9 to April 8. Wilkerson posted a 12-0 mark with a 1.49 ERA, closing his college career by winning 26 straight decisions. He earned First Team All-America accolades that season.