Presley drives in five to lift Lebanon past Grace

Afterward, the Blue Devils dropped a 5-1 decision to host CPA.

Lebanon led 8-0 midway through the third inning as Presley doubled twice. Brady Chappell drove in two runs on a double and single. Chase Birdwell doubled. Tyler Wiggins and Felipe Juarez each singled twice from the bottom of the lineup.

Trevor Sanders pitched the first 5 2.3 innings for the win before Mark McDearman got the final out.

Lebanon outhit Grace 12-7.

Eli McDearman went the full seven innings on the mound against CPA, which was the designated visiting team.

CPA scored four times in the second inning and once in the seventh as the Lions outhit Lebanon 8-6 and took advantage of seven LHS errors.

Luke Bradshaw banged out two singles for the Blue Devils, who scored in the fifth when Ty Bailey crossed the plate on Corey Jones’ RBI.

Central shut out by Greenbrier 2-0

GLADEVILLE — Greenbrier cooled off Wilson Central’s bats in a 2-0 win Thursday.

The Wildcats were held to seven singles, including three by Gabe Jennings and two by Blaine Mabry as Central slipped to 13-3 for the season.

Jared Smith pitched five innings for Central, allowing both runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six. Britton White tossed two hitless innings to wrap up.

Central will play host to Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a 6 p.m. game against Nazareth Academy (Ill.).