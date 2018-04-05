Gordon's homers, pitching lead CU to DH sweep

Gordon’s three-run shot in the first inning in the opening contest got the Phoenix off to a good start and his solo homer to leadoff the seventh inning provided CU some insurance in what was a 1-0 contest for Cumberland. It marked the first home runs for Gordon since March 17 versus the University of Pikeville.

Rayden Sierra was 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored in the first game and Carlos Moseley and Caleb Kellogg each posted two hits for CU.

Galart (7-2) went the distance in the opener, striking out a season-high 11 while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. He had one bad inning, giving up three runs on three hits with an error and a walk in the third, but otherwise the right-hander faced just three batters over the minimum in the other eight innings. He allowed two singles in the fifth but got a 5-3 double play to end the frame.

Georgetown starter Shawn Dubin (6-2) struck out 12 in 6.0 innings of work, but the Phoenix got to him early, scoring five times in the first two innings. He allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and one hit batter.

Hoppe (4-2) retired the side in order in the third and fifth innings and allowed one baserunner in the second, fourth and sixth, but only one of those runners reached second base. He gave up a single and a walk in the first inning but struck out Jake Purkins to end that frame.

He allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts and also got some excellent defense behind him from Jared Schmidt and Peyton Wheatley. Hoppe threw just 73 pitches in the victory.

Moseley collected three hits in the second contest and Schmidt added two hits, one RBI and a run scored.

Kyle Fleger (1-5) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on nine hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Cumberland (26-11, 5-3 Mid-South) started quickly in the opener, with Moseley and Sierra both singling with one out in the first. With two outs, Gordon belted a three-run homer off the scoreboard in leftcenter.

The Phoenix added two more runs in the second thanks to a single by Schmidt and a double from Jordan Hunt to leadoff the frame. Nick Mira’s one-out single to right plated Schmidt and after Moseley was hit, Sierra bounced into a fielder’s choice to push across Hunt for a 5-0 CU advantage.

The Tigers (17-15, 2-7) got three runs back in the third, with Adryan Ramirez reaching on an error by Moseley to begin the inning. Fernie Ugarte walked but Galart made a nice play on a bunt by Jeremiah Johnson, getting the lead runner at third. Chris Gilbody followed with an RBI single to right and a single through the right side by Antonio Monroy loaded the bases.

Rodnee Little then singled to center, plating two runs, but Galart struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam without further damage.

Hunt reached on an error by Ugarte to leadoff the CU fourth and Wheatley pushed the runner to second with a sacrifice bunt. Hunt took third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single to right by Moseley.

Sierra and Kellogg both singled to start the seventh for the Phoenix, with Sierra taking third on the grounder through the right side. Gordon’s sacrifice fly to right plated Sierra for a 7-3 CU lead.

Sierra was in the middle of another run in the ninth, tripling to deep center with one out and scoring on a single to center by Kellogg.

Neither team could muster any offense in the second contest until the fourth inning when Moseley led off with a double and Kellogg walked with one out. Gordon also drew a free pass, loading the bases, and Schmidt’s sacrifice fly put the Phoenix ahead, 1-0.

The game remained that way until Cumberland plated three insurance runs in the seventh, starting with a leadoff homer to left by Gordon, his eighth of the season.v

Schmidt doubled down the left-field line and Janson Neff sacrificed the runner to third. Kyle Blackwell’s pinch-hit single to right-center plated Schmidt and Mira and Moseley both singled with two outs, Moseley’s base hit scoring Hunt for a 4-0 CU advantage.

The Tigers got on the board in the seventh after a leadoff double from Ryan Garner and a bunt single by Brandon Benson. Diego Perez’s groundout plated Garner, but Hoppe got a line out to end the contest.

The two teams will finish the series Friday with a single game at 1 p.m. CDT.