Walk-off hit a Wimmer for Wildcats

Hubbell tripled to right-center field to begin the seventh inning and came home on Wimmer’s hit to hike the Wildcats’ record to 13-2 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-AAA.

Matthew Jenkinson gave up the tying run in the top of the seventh, but got the win in the home half after two innings on the mound. Starter Will Wright struck out 11 in four innings and left with a 6-5 lead. Hayden Baker tossed a scoreless fifth with two strikeouts.

Each team totaled nine hits. Gabe Jennings drove in three runs and doubled as he and Ethan Shelton supplied two hits each to the Wildcats’ side of the ledger.

Central is scheduled to play host to Peoria Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday.