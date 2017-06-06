Krajnak voted NAIA second team All-American

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

The Little Elm, Texas, native batted .390 with 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs and 52 runs scored in 52 games this season for the Phoenix. He ranked ninth nationally in slugging percentage (.814) and 12th in home runs while leading the Mid-South Conference in average, RBIs, slugging percentage, home runs and total bases.

Krajnak batted .455 against conference opponents and finished the season with 22 multi-hit and 18 multi-RBI outings. He was the first Cumberland player with 20-plus homers since 2010 and hit two home runs in a game three times during the season, belting two against Clarke University in February and Shawnee State and Brescia University in April.

Krajnak is the first Cumberland All-American since 2014 and the 65th under Hall of Fame coach Woody Hunt.