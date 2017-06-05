Due to rain, Wilson Central’s baseball tryouts have been rescheduled for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, coach Anthony Ford announced. All players must bring a copy of a current physical.

MJ Middle Baseball Camp June 7-9

Mt. Juliet Middle’s 14th annual Black & Gold Baseball Camp for ages 6-14 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 7-9. Cost is $65. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt. Walkup signups are welcome but advance registration is encouraged. Applications are available at MJMS and area elementary schools. For more information or to receive an application by email, phone coach Rick Johnson at 615-754-6688, ext. 5851 or email johnsonr@wcschools.com.

Realtors Bass Classic June 17

The 25th annual Realtors Bass Classic will be held from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17 at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. Pre-registration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait & Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card at EMTAR, 2588 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Mt. Juliet, 615-758-9851. Entry fee is $90 per boat in advance or $100 on the day of the tournament. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed first prize of $1,200. For more information, phone Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flipper at 615-452-7719.

CU football hosts Thursday Night Lights June 22

Cumberland football will host a Thursday Night Lights camp on June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field for rising freshmen to rising seniors. Cost is $45 per camper if registered by June 16 and $50 after that date. Campers will go through drills at their selected positions with Cumberland staffers and current players. Campers must bring a helmet, cleats and tennis shoes for the workouts. Helmets may be rented for $15 as well. Check-in for camp begins at 5 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, which is located at 418 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Sign-up and pay for the camp at www.CumberlandCamps.com. For more information or questions, phone head coach Donnie Suber at 615-547-1251 or email dsuber@cumberland.edu.

Titans Youth Football Camp at MJ in July

Mt. Juliet is one of six locations for the inaugural Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camp for ages 6-14. The camp, with USA Football coaches and former Titan players serving as instructors, will be at Mt. Juliet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21. Visit www.prosportsexperience.com for more information.