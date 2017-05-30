Watertown players of the week

Watertown center-fielder/pitcher Jarred Bradshaw holds a baseball player of the week certificate as John Greer Jr. presents a T-shirt. Bradshaw went 6-for-14 (.429), including a double, with four runs batted in and three scored in two District 8-A games and two non-league games. He also struck out a batter in one inning on the mound. He played flawless defense, highlighted by a diving catch at Goodpasture in a game which pulled the Purple Tigers into a first-place tie with the Cougars. They are joined by assistant coach Nathan Holcomb.