Allison, Price named all-tournament

Watertown’s Brandon Allison (left) and Seth Price were named to the District 8-A all-tournament team following the conclusion of the event Wednesday night. The Purple Tigers were eliminated by Gordonsville 3-2 in the loser’s bracket final, ending their season at 18-15 and tied for the most wins in the history of the program, which was revived in 1988 following a half-century hiatus.