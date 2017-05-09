BGA ousts MJCA 4-2

BGA scored three runs in the second inning and one in the third to chase Saints starter Daniel Boehm after 2 1/3 innings. The Wildcats cracked 10 hits off three MJCA pitchers as the Saints ended a 19-12 season.

Mt. Juliet Christian scored both runs in the sixth on Gavin Sellars’ RBI double and Perry’s run-producing single.

Noah Michael doubled while Perry singled twice and Sellars and Cody Nalley once each for the Saints’ six hits.

District 1-A’s other Wilson County entry, Friendship Christian, fell 5-1 at Davidson Academy to end the Commanders’ season.