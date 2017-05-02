Blue Devils blank Gordonsville 5-0

Coach Eric Vetetoe threw six pitchers at the Tigers as the Blue Devils took aim at Friday’s first-round game at Beech, expected to be at 7 p.m. The final schedule will be fine-tuned Wednesday.

Lebanon scored a run in the first inning and three in the fourth, two of which came home on Nick Sanders’ triple. Sanders and Clayton Thorne had two hits each for the Blue Devils, who moved to 14-15.

Gallatin and Station Camp will meet in Friday’s other game at Beech. Losers will meet and, likewise, the winners, on Saturday.