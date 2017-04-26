Thirteen baseball players named Academic All-Mid-South

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above. A total of 77 student-athletes were honored from seven league institutions, with Cumberland leading the way. Georgetown College and Pikeville were next with 12 apiece.

Cumberland will play at Georgetown College in the Opening Round of the Mid-South Conference Championships this weekend beginning with a single game Friday at 5 p.m. CDT.

2017 Baseball Academic Mid-South Conference

Travis Dohr – 3.80, Accounting

Taylor Dorsey – 4.00, Master’s in Business Administration

Sam Eichler – 3.87, Criminal Justice/Public Administration

Justin Flores – 3.80, Business Administration

Steven Hollis – 3.44, Business Administration

Austin Krajnak – 3.80, Health and Human Performance

Mitch Langer – 3.27, Health and Human Performance

Joseph Midgett – 3.98, Athletic Training

Nick Mira – 3.33, Business Administration

Kaleb Qualls – 3.31, Health and Human Performance

Josh Rial – 3.27, Art & Design

Rayden Sierra – 3.87, Business Administration

Parker Ward – 3.49, Criminal Justice/Public Administration