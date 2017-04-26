Central snares 9-AAA top seed

The Wildcats clinched the District 9-AAA regular-season championship with an 8-1 league record, 16-9 for the season, and will host its bracket of the tournament and the championship game next month. They’ll travel to Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field for a makeup game with the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. Friday.

Franklin, who will sign with Lee University on Friday, pitched five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. His double off the glove of a diving first baseman staked Central to an early 2-0 lead.

Will Wright allowed one hit over the final two innings for the save.

Mt. Juliet came back with two runs in the bottom of the first before Central got those back in the top of the second off Aaron Brown and never trailed again. Brown allowed five runs (all earned) on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Cade Hoppe hurled the final three hitless frames with three punchouts as the Golden Bears slipped to 16-9, 6-3 with a makeup trip to Station Camp at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ethan Shelton drove in two Central scores on as many hits while Dawson Hamiton had the other RBI. Chase Ford also finished with a pair of hits.

Aiden Raines and Jack Simonson each singled twice for Mt. Juliet. Hoppe, Raines, Trevor Vestal and John Dyer had the Bear RBIs.