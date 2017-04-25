Shelton singles home Wildcat winner

The Golden Bears were nearing a 2-0 win when Gabe Jennings’ second double of the night chased home the tying runs off Dylan Bonds, who pitched 2 2/3 innings and took the loss. Jake Linville came on in the eighth and gave up two hits, but the runs were charged to Bonds.

Will Wright pitched the top of the eighth inning, surviving two hits by striking out two, for the win.

Ryan Hill pitched the first five innings for Central, allowing runs in the first and fifth frames on eight hits. Aaron Hubbell hurled two hitless frames with two walks and five strikeouts.

Ethan Smith pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings for Mt. Juliet, allowing five hits and four walks while fanning four.

Central outhit Mt. Juliet 11-10. Jennings had three hits while Shelton and Chase Ford each finished with two as the Wildcats climbed to 15-9 for the season and 7-1 in District 9-AAA. Conner Sullivan doubled and scored.

Cade Hoppe singled three times and scored both Mt. Juliet runs on RBI by Eric Rice and Jack Simonson. Trey Pruitt singled twice as the Golden Bears slipped to 16-8 for the season and 6-2 in the district.

The teams will wrap up their two-game series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Juliet.