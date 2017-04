Following a scoreless first inning, Friendship scored three times in the second and fifth frames and twice each in the third and fourth, finishing with 12 hits.

Ethan Bult pitched a five-inning three-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts in only 68 pitches (52 strikes).

Justin Seagraves drove in two runs on a double and single from the leadoff spot while Tarver Hayslip singled twice and drew two walks. Xan Gordon doubled and singled while Braden Reece tripled and Hayden Alexander doubled.