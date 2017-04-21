Watertown sweeps Trousdale, sets up series with Goodpasture for top seed

The Purple Tigers and Cougars will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Goodpasture and at 6 Tuesday night at Watertown. The district tournament is set for May 8-11 at WHS.

As for Trousdale, Watertown took control with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning of the opener and finished the six-inning game with 10 hits.

Jarred Bradshaw drove in two runs on three singles from the top of the lineup. Brandon Allison had three RBI on two hits, including a double, from the No. 8 hole. Seth Price doubled while Peyton Flatt singled twice and Heath Price once as all three drove in two runs. Tyler Vastola also doubled and scored three times,

Kannan Akins pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs (none earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out six. Owen Queen pitched the sixth.

Watertown was the visiting team in the second game and spotted Trousdale a run in the bottom of the first before getting six in the top of the seventh. The Purple Tigers closed the night with another six-spot in the seventh as they finished with 14 hits.

Bo Whitlock drove in three runs on two doubles and a single while Bradshaw also had three RBI on two singles. Allison knocked in two scores on three singles. Tyriq Love doubled as he and Vastola had two hits apiece.

Vastola pitched the first three innings and left with an 8-4 lead. Landry Williams threw the next three innings and held the Yellow Jackets scoreless on three hits. Bradshaw struck out the side in the seventh.