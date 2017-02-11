Bad start sends CU to 13-2 defeat

The Knights (6-2) plated four runs in the first and two more in the second before adding another run in the third for a 7-0 advantage. The Phoenix (1-4) plated both of its runs in the fourth inning, one on a wild pitch and the other on a single by Sierra that scored Krajnak.

Mikal Flores was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Alan Mocahbee and Will Golden added two hits apiece for MGA, who pounded out 14 hits against four Cumberland hurlers. Middle Georgia starter Mason Klotz (3-0) worked six innings, giving up four hits and two runs with 14 strikeouts. Cumberland starter Jason Wullenwaber (1-1) gave up six runs on six hits in two innings.

The Knights struck quickly in the first, with Logan Smith drilling a full-count pitch over the wall in right field for a solo homer. Andy Mocahbee followed with a double before another two-bagger by Alan Mocahbee.

Will Golden was hit, loading the bases, and a shallow double down the right-field line by Flores plated two runs. Wullenwaber’s wild pitch scored the final run of the frame.

Jesus Monterrat singled to leadoff the MGA second inning and Alan Mocahbee’s two-out, two-run blast to left gave the home team a 6-0 lead.

Flores singled to start the third inning for Middle Georgia and stole second. He went to third on a ground and came across on a single by Brannon Green for a 7-0 advantage.

In the fourth Kevin Connolly led off with a single and two batters later, Krajnak singled up the middle and took second on the throw to third. Klotz’s wild pitch allowed Connolly to score and Sierra then singled to leftcenter with two outs, cutting the deficit to 7-2.

Zach Cornell homered with one out in the fifth to push the Knights lead to 8-2.

In the sixth Andy Mocahbee walked and Alan Mocahbee was hit before a Luke Parks single loaded the bases. Flores blooped another single to right, scoring two more runs for MGA.

Middle Georgia ended the game early with three more runs in the eighth, starting with a walk to Alan Mocahbee and a single to left by Golden. A groundout pushed the runners to second and third before Cornell was hit, loading the bases.

Bryce Todd’s groundout scored one run and a throwing error by Hector Morales allowed the final two runs to come across.

Cumberland and Middle Georgia will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon CST before the Phoenix opens the home schedule on Tuesday at 2 p.m. against Freed-Hardeman at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium.