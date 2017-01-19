logo

Cumberland baseball

2017 baseball season tickets on sale

Staff Reports • Jan 19, 2017 at 11:30 AM

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Cumberland baseball season, which includes 29 home games and 11 contests against teams who played in last year’s NAIA Championship Opening Round.

Cumberland will open the home schedule Feb. 14 against Freed-Hardeman at Ernest L. Stockton Field-Woody Hunt Stadium and play host to Clarke in a four-game series the final weekend of the month. The Phoenix will take on Tennessee Wesleyan on March 1 and Lourdes and Indiana Wesleyan visit the corner of Spring and Tarver on March 3-4.

The longest homestand of the year will take place March 31-April 11, with CU facing the University of the Cumberlands and Georgia Gwinnett in three-game series as well as single games versus Stillman, Bethel and Martin Methodist. Cumberland also has weekend series against Georgetown College (March 17-18) and Shawnee State (April 21-22) along with weekday single contests versus Brescia and Bryan and a doubleheader against Talladega.

For season ticket information, contact coach Woody Hunt at 615-547-1366 or email whunt@cumberland.edu.

Recommended for You