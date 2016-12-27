Sports: A year in review

———

—The Rams return to L.A.

After an absence of 22 years, the Rams returned to Los Angeles to the relief of many fans who still rooted for the team while they played in St. Louis.

It was a long, winding path to L.A. as NFL team owners debated two competing proposals: a stadium in Carson, Calif., which would allow the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers to move here, or one in Inglewood, Calif., allowing the St. Louis Rams to move. Ultimately, team owners voted in January to allow the Rams to move after they came up with a proposal that the NFL couldn’t refuse.

The Rams even had the first pick in the NFL draft and selected quarterback Jared Goff. Then the season started, and Rams fans began to realize the team that moved to L.A. wasn’t very good.

— Good time turns ugly for Blake Griffin and Clippers assistant

What was supposed to be a dinner among friends in Toronto’s entertainment district took a horrific turn in January when Clippers star Blake Griffin repeatedly punched assistant equipment manager Matias Testi, leaving his longtime buddy with a severely swollen face and Griffin with a broken right hand.

Griffin publicly apologized to Testi, bringing to end a bizarre affair.

—Peyton Manning caps his career with a Super Bowl victory

The 2016 Super Bowl was far from a tour de force for legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, who threw for only 141 yards, with no touchdowns. But Denver’s 24-10 win gave Manning an NFL record 200th career victory, his second Super Bowl title and guaranteed him a place among the all-time greats.

His mom said it best after the Feb. 7 game: “I would like for him to retire. I would. Physically, I just don’t think it’s worth going on. He won a Super Bowl — it’s the best way to go out.”

And retire he did, officially announcing it a few weeks later.

—Fairy tale ending for Kobe

In April, Kobe Bryant played the final game of his 20-year Lakers career, ending an era with five championships, 18 All-Star game appearances and way too many outsiders’ opinions, pro or con, to ever tally.

His 1,556th and last box score showed a stunning 60 points on 22-for-50 shooting in a 101-96 Lakers victory over the Utah Jazz. But the raucous crowd couldn’t care less about the final score, cheering with piercing volume every time Bryant scored during his 42 minutes.

—Lakers hire Luke Walton as coach

A pass-first role player who won championships as a player with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, Luke Walton was hired in April to turn around the fortunes of a team that had become one of the worst in basketball. Walton will try to turn around the fortunes of a franchise that missed the playoffs the last three seasons.

—LeBron brings a title to Cleveland

No major sports team in Cleveland had won a title since the Cleveland Browns had won the NFL championship in 1964. When LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent, he vowed to make the city a title town again. But it looked like 2016 was going to be a lost opportunity after the Cavaliers fell behind, 3-1, in the NBA Finals in June. James didn’t give up though, and led a remarkable comeback as Cleveland won three in a row.

—Michael Phelps ends career with 23 Olympic gold medals

In August, in his final race at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, led the U.S. to victory in the 400-meter medley relay, ending his Olympic career with 28 medals, 23 of them gold. No other athlete in any sport has more than nine gold medals.

—Simone Biles becomes a household name

U.S. women’s gymnast Simone Biles departed the Olympic Games with five medals, four of them gold. The teenager from Spring, Texas, joined three other women in winning four gymnastics golds at an Olympics, last accomplished 32 years ago by Ekaterina Szabo of Romania.

—U.S. women upset in soccer, then embarrassed by Hope Solo

It was bad enough when the U.S. soccer team, expected to cruise to the gold-medal match at the Summer Games, lost in the quarterfinals to Sweden. Then goalkeeper Hope Solo had to speak and prove she never learned about good sportsmanship.

“We played a bunch of cowards,” she said. “The best team did not win today. I strongly, firmly believe that. They didn’t want to pass the ball around. They didn’t want to play good soccer. It was very cowardly. But they won. They’re moving on. And we’re going home.”

For her actions, Solo was suspended for six months and her contract with U.S. Soccer was terminated.

—Ryan Lochte robbed in Rio! Wait, no he wasn’t

It was the story that dominated the last week of the Olympics and made everyone who read it feel like they needed to take a shower.

At first, the story Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte told was frightening. A late-night robbery in Rio, with a pistol pressed to his head while he bravely said “Whatever.”

Turns out the truth was a little different. Lochte and three other U.S. swimmers had done a little drinking and did some minor damage to a gas station restroom. Armed security guards confronted them, demanding payment.

Lochte invented the robbery story, which fed into the deepest fears that the Olympics in Rio were not safe. In the aftermath, Lochte apologized and U.S. Swimming suspended him from competition for 10 months.

—Farewell to Vin Scully

2016 brought to an end the legendary career of announcer Vin Scully, who began calling Dodgers games in 1950. In September, the final Dodger Stadium game of his career also provided a chance for the Dodgers to clinch the division title. Tributes to Scully played in each half-inning, but the Dodgers trailed most of the game until rookie Corey Seager hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game into extra innings. Then Charlie Culberson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th.

“Would you believe a home run?” Scully marveled as Culberson hit a ball that landed in the Dodgers bullpen for his first homer of the season. The finish provided a storybook ending to Vin Scully’s last broadcast at Dodger Stadium, allowing him to coat a walk-off, division-clinching victory in his unmistakable gloss.

Scully’s career came to an official end one week later in San Francisco, but for many Dodgers fans, Culberson’s homer marked the best true ending.

—Dodgers bring back memories of 1988

The Dodgers were leading in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS against the Washington Nationals, but their closer was struggling and the win looked in doubt.

Enter Clayton Kershaw, who offered to pitch on one day of rest and eventually walked in from the left-field bullpen at Nationals Park to the same incredulous gasps that accompanied Orel Hershiser when he pitched on consecutive days in October 1988. He retired the final two batters — and this wasn’t supposed to happen. Kershaw had not pitched as a closer in 10 years, since doing so for the Dodgers’ rookie league team in the Gulf Coast League, on a day when his catcher was — get this — a young Kenley Jansen.

The Dodgers won that Oct. 13 game against the Nationals, 4-3. They ended up losing in the NLCS to the Chicago Cubs, but for a short time in Washington, a World Series win seemed like a definite possibility.

—Cubs win! Cubs win! Cubs win!

It only took 108 years for the Cubs to win another World Series title, as Bill Murray’s favorite team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians in November.

It was a 108-year stretch that transformed black cats and billy goats into symbols of futility. To end the streak, the Cubs absorbed a series of knockout blows from the Indians, survived a collapse by their flame-throwing closer and weathered a storm sweeping off Lake Erie in an 8-7 victory in 10 innings.

“It was just an epic battle,” said World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. “I can’t believe, after 108 years, we’re finally able to hoist the trophy.”

