A guide to making a Merry Christmas for sports fans

After reviewing thousands of items (well, a couple hundred), we have come up with an A-List list of products that will elevate you to Jordan-like status in the eyes of the lucky recipient.

They’d better be grateful, of course, if you drop $2.7 million on a sports car.

But don’t worry, not all these items cost more than Brock Osweiler. We have something to fit even the chintziest giver.

The hitch is some of these items are so hot you need to buy them in the next 15 minutes or they’ll run out. So without further ado…

———

—ProToast MVP Logo toaster.

It’s gimmicky and not exactly restaurant quality, but it’s the only way to start your day by biting into a crisp Buccaneer pirate ship or Seminole head.

Prices range from $23.99 to $30.99, depending on the website. And yes, there is a Jacksonville model even though the Jaguars have been toast for years.

—High-tech basketball.

There are two options, each with built-in sensors and apps to download the info. Wilson X Connected ($150) tracks the number of shots, the accuracy and the range.

The 94Fifty Smart Sensor ($179.95 at Target) measures shot arc, backspin, release speed and compares it to guys like Steph Curry. If only Shaquille O’Neal had gotten one of these for Christmas in 1985, he might not have missed 3.8 million free throws.

—Daisy Red Ryder BB Gun

Yeah, yeah, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” That’s the go-to line in “A Christmas Story,” where Ralphie spends the entire movie pining for a Red Ryder.

The classic design hasn’t changed since 1940, though back then it wasn’t politically incorrect to give a kid a BB gun.

If you’re not hung up on such things, the Red Ryder will still light up your son’s or daughter’s eyes on Christmas morning. Then you can start yelling at them not to shoot their eyes out.

You can get one at daisy.com/node/1 for $39.99, though Wal-Mart has them $15 cheaper.

—NASCAR Romance Novels

About 10 years ago, NASCAR teamed with Harlequin to produce a series of racing-related romance stories. Typical plot: Ex-kindergarten teacher falls in love with NASCAR driver after he hits her with his car.

I swear I’m not making this up.

Through divine providence, the novels are still available at harlequin.com/store for a mere $4.79 a pop. Makes a great gag gift until NASCAR produces a Dale Earnhardt Jr. blowup doll.

—Bugatti Chiron

What do you give the racing fan who has everything? How about a car that goes from 0-60 in 2.5 seconds.

The only drawback is it costs $2.7 million, but they’ll throw in the floor mats. For grins, check it out at bugatti.com/chiron. Wal-Mart does not have them $15 cheaper.

—Kirkland Golf Balls

They’re the hottest balls on the market and you get them at Costco?

The four-piece urethane-covered balls go for $30 for a 24 pack and are barely distinguishable from the hoity-toity brands that retail for $48 a dozen.

The only problem is Costco can’t keep them in stock. But it’s Costco, so at least you’ll get free food samples while scouring the aisles.

—Game Used Hockey Puck Bottle Opener

Take an old NHL hockey puck, pry a metal opening in the bottom and charge $95 to $125 for it.

Genius!

They are available at uncommongoods.com. You can also get game used NFL wallets lined with a game-worn jerseys from an NFL team of your choice.

Those go for a tidy $160. Sorry, no discount if you get one of those lime-green outfits Seattle wore last week.

—Bluetooth Earbuds

Great for the workout nut who doesn’t have the strength to lug around a 4-ounce iPod. Prices range from $25 to $200-plus.

—Coleman Roadtrip LX Grill

A tailgater’s culinary dream come true. It’s lightweight (though the website doesn’t say how light) and has a collapsible stand for easy storage and transport.

Blasts 20,000 BTUs of grilling power. Goes for $183.99, but that’s what three Cleveland Browns cost, and you’ll enjoy it much more.

—A Dog

We’re not talking a high-priced free agent model. We recommend an eternally-grateful rescue critter that will gladly join you on the couch, cheer when you cheer, bark at the ref on command and lick your face when your team loses.

All that for only $55 at Orange County Animal Services AnimalServices@ocfl.net, which includes spaying/neutering and a rabies vaccine. Pet Alliance of Orlando, petallianceorlando.org, has a $12 special through Dec. 23.

That’s about what a hotdog will cost you at an NFL game. And a real dog you can dress up in a miniature football jersey ($24 at pet.fanatics.com/NFL — Pets).

Just don’t make it an Osweiler jersey or it might bite you.

—David Whitley

Orlando Sentinel—