This magic moment at the library

This year’s program is called “Libraries Rock” and features a music theme for children from birth through sixth grade, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.

Each week, the library plays host to live entertainment for children. The next performer will be a Super Science program Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other scheduled acts include musical entertainer Jacob Johnson on June 21; Kidd Band with Kevin Kidd on June 2; the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on June 28; magician Scott Tripp on July 3; and more.

For a complete list of shows, visit lebanonlibrary.net or call the library at 615-444-0632.