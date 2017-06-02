Two Nancys create art locally

They met each other a few years ago, because they admired the art each other created.

And now they are both displaying their art at the new Sweet Tea Shopping Boutique at 136 S. Main St. in Goodlettsville. The shop has a variety of all unique items, including art, vintage purses, clothing, jewelry, soaps and home decor.

The Nancys share the back wall of the store where they display Nancy Baraw’s vintage purses. They are eye catching and beautiful. They will make anyone see visions of years past in the memories of a mother, grandmother or other important female in life. Nancy Baraw owns Fancibags, which also features a wedding line, along with the vintage purses.

Nancy Beardsley creates digital art, whether it’s a photograph she plays around with or uses her finger to create paintings and drawings on her iPhone or iPad. She loves to take an ordinary or even a crappy photograph and play with it until it becomes a piece of art.

Sweet Tea Shopping is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To see more of the Nancys’ art, visit fancibags.com and instagram.com/nancybeardsleyart or nancybeardsley.art.