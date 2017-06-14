Mt. Juliet students attend FFA state convention

The students were a among 3,100 FFA members who attend the annual convention. Members participated in six different career development events.

“Through competing members learn valuable skills that will help them in future careers,” said Mt. Juliet FFA teacher Mitzi Pigg. “Students learned about how a cooperative works, how to market goods, how to prepare and speak within minutes of drawing a topic, valuable math skills and concepts to help them manage not only farms but business, but also learn public speaking skills and the importance of being able to answer questions and think on their feet.”

Four Mt. Juliet FFA members – Branson Hood, Logan Elmore, Mia Cortner and Rachel Reeves – competed in the Agriscience Fair that displayed their research projects, and Taylor Frost and Caroline Mixer were among 30 members from across the state selected to sing and play the guitar for more than 3,000 FFA members and guests.

Bobbi Armstrong, Miya Gaines, Caitlin Davis, Jimmy Davison, Jacob Beadles and Cannon Taylor received state FFA degrees, the highest degree a state FFA member can receive. The Mt Juliet FFA chapter was also recognized for having a 10-percent increase in membership, as a superior chapter and it received a Two-Star National Chapter Award.

Mt. Juliet students Eli Oliver, Lily Crickmar, Kalea Plummer, Nikki Mathis and Lara Redmond won the state cooperative challenge. Bobbi Armstrong, Samantha Clifton and Kennedy Bohr were state runners up for their marketing plan.

Caitlin Davis finished among the top five in extemporaneous speaking. Caden Nevile, Connor Ott, Jeremy Roberts, Casey Bohr and Parker Redmond finished sixth in farm business management.

Logan Hemontolor, Autumn Hemontolor, Aaron Simpson, Jacob Plemons, Gunnison Goodwin, Alison Elmore, Breygan Jenkins, Lily Steed and Austin Douglass finished among the top 15 in an agriculture issues forum.