Local UAW 342 holds elections

Local UAW 342 members voted to elect their chairman, president, bargaining committee, skilled trades committee, financial secretary, sergeant at arms, guide and second shift steward. The election was at the UAW Hall on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. UAW Local 342 represents workers at Lebanon’s TRW steering services facility.

Joanne Ashworth and her election committee worked closely with the Election Commission to organize the election. Gina Badger and Pam Slaven registered eligible voters and assigned them the proper ballot from 5 a.m. until voting ended at 5 p.m.

The UAW has more than 391,000 active members and more than 580,000 retired members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. There are currently more than 600 local unions in the UAW.

“The Election Commission welcomes the opportunity to work with local organizations to provide voting machines, support and a positive voting experience,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections. “Our primary responsibility is to administer elections for the federal, state, county and municipal governments, but partnering with community groups to promote voter awareness and participation is also an important part of our mission.”

The Election Commission strives to provide election services to any group that asks. The ability to offer election support is limited by the demands of each election cycle. Increasing voter awareness by offering presentations about voting and elections to groups, clubs and organizations is a big part of what the Election Commission does. Programs on voter registration, voter behavior and current issues related to elections and voting are available by contacting the Election Commission.

For information on the community services available through the Wilson County Election Commission and to learn more about elections, voting and how to become involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or wilsonelections.com.