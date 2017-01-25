Wilson County livestock producers reminded to report forage losses to LFP

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers that have suffered grazing losses for covered livestock on land with permanent vegetative cover planted specifically for grazing.

LFP signup began Dec. 9 and ends Jan. 30 at the close of business. Producers must “initiate” the application process by Jan. 30 to qualify for 2016 pasture loss. Producers who initiate an application by the deadline may be placed on a register if unable to finish the application process by the deadline. However, late-filed applications “initiated” after the deadline cannot be accepted.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Wilson County was designated as D3 or extreme drought intensity Nov. 22. The designation qualified eligible livestock producers in the county for feed value loss of their grazing acreage of improved pasture.

For the application livestock producers will need the following information:

• eligible livestock inventory by kind and type that were grazing in the county Nov. 22.

• total acres of pasture grazed in the county in 2016.

• acres must be certified on form FSA-578. Late filing fees will apply for farms that did not have grazing land certified by July 15.

• If the livestock graze land was not owned, producers will be required to get a CCC-855 or lease agreement form completed and signed by the landowner or provide a copy of a written lease agreement showing that lessee has control of grazing land during the grazing period.

For more information, or to file an application for assistance, contact the Wilson County FSA Office at 925 E Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon or at 615-735-9880, ext. 2.