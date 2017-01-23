Batch & Bushel showcases local sustainability

Batch & Bushel featured all things handmade and homegrown. Presented this year by Lebanon Publishing Co. and the Wilson County Expo Center, along with presenting sponsor Tri-Green Equipment, the event is planned to take place again next year.

Friday and Saturday saw a wide variety of vendors, seminars and entertainment for those who attended the event.

Live music was provided by Anne Buckle, Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay and the One Way Out Bluegrass Band.

Seminars included Tri-Green Equipment, Trey Cioccia with Farm House, Nashville Jam Co., Jenna Gibbons with Hickory Hills Farms, Walker Creek Confections and Bountiful Acres.

The farm-to-table movement in Wilson County was a significant topic at the event, including Cioccia’s seminar, in which he discussed his experience as a farm-to-table chef.