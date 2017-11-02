Dear Abby: Girl sees red flags in her online friendship overseas

The thing is, I’m not sure if he’s telling me the truth. We live in different countries, and for all I know, he could have a girlfriend and be messing with me. I also don’t know how to tell my parents. They don’t support online dating, and they don’t think I’m ready for a relationship. Please help me. I’m really confused. – CHATTING FROM ANOTHER COUNTRY

DEAR CHATTING: It is hard to keep emotions in check and think clearly when the adrenaline is pumping and our hearts are beating a mile a minute.

Because you are a minor, you have to respect your parents’ decisions until such time as they agree you’re ready for a relationship. A way to earn their trust and prove that you are mature enough would be to be honest about what you are doing and thinking, rather than sneak around hoping to slip something by them. When that time comes, finding someone closer to home, somebody you can introduce to them IN PERSON will make your life easier. In the meantime, concentrate on school and the opportunities it provides.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at dearabby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.