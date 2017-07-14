Making the Most of Home: Giving goes beyond the basics

You see, when we learn to share what we have been given, we are given more. This is the purpose of the blessing and the reason for its continuance. If you have attended one of my workshops this past year, the one thing I hope you have learned is when you give out, more will be given unto you.

This may mean more food, money or opportunities and may come in the most unexpected places. It doesn’t always come where we expect it, but be assured, it will come. The one thing you do not want to do is hinder the flow of the blessing. When you fail to see the need of others because your blessing blocks the view, your blessing becomes an obstacle to your future success.

“God is able to make all grace come to you in abundance so that you will be furnished in abundance for every good work and charitable donation,” 2 Corinthians 9:8.

You see, you have so that you can give. Giving should extend beyond our families to charities and to those outside our circle of friends and family, and it should not be just seasonal.

When you do this I will have helped you achieve the real savings. By definition, savings refers to “a reserve put back to protect from loss.” If you want gain and protection from loss you must learn to give. Your reserve will continue to be fed when you apply the following principle.

“Remember this, he who sows sparingly and grudgingly will also reap sparingly and grudgingly and he who sows generously so that blessings come to someone else will reap generously and with blessings,” 2 Corinthians 9:6.

True savings is found in true-hearted giving. I want to warn you, though. Giving in balance is necessary. Our main goal is to help people survive the difficult times but teach them to become self sufficient.

Helping others goes far beyond giving money or food. It is necessary and probably most important that we give knowledge on how to obtain these things. The struggling can benefit from what you know and move beyond their circumstances to be givers, as well. So let’s multiply our giving by teaching others how to give, as well.

