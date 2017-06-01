Dear Abby: College student living at home is ready to fly

Now that I am about to graduate, I have been offered a job with a company in California. I am afraid to tell my parents about the news. I know that it’s my life, but my father is a master of psychological manipulation. I want to finally get away from my parents’ strict controlling and financial strings and start a stress-free life of my own. How do I explain this without them manipulating me all over again? -- SOON TO BE A COLLEGE GRADUATE

DEAR GRADUATE: First, make up your mind that you ARE leaving. When you tell them, be sure to say how grateful you are for the love and support they have given you, but that you have been offered a job in the field for which you have studied and are now well-prepared enough to fly on your own.

Set a date to leave and do not allow yourself to be dissuaded, whether because of a guilt trip or any other manipulation. I’m not saying it will be emotionally easy, but for your own sake, you must do it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.